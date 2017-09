Lawmakers Ask Judge To Nix Trump’s Pardon of Arpaio

Law360, Washington (September 27, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Members of Congress filed an amicus brief Wednesday asking an Arizona judge to invalidate Donald Trump’s pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, arguing that the president’s constitutional pardon is not unlimited when its use threatens constitutional separation of powers.



The amici brief from 33 members of Congress argued that absolute pardon power would interfere with the judiciary’s constitutional duty and the rights of those Arpaio illegally detained in defiance of a court order. While Arpaio’s lawyer John D.Wilenchik dismissed the brief as a political ploy and...

