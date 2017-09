SkyWest Hit With $2.5M Verdict In Fired Worker's ADA Suit

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal jury Monday found SkyWest Airlines Inc. liable on all counts in a disability discrimination case, awarding $2.45 million to a former employee who was fired after contracting kidney disease, according to a verdict form.



The jury found that SkyWest violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act when it did not accommodate John Hayes in his request for a transfer to a position that would be more conducive to his health. Hayes' job was to train ramp employees, according...

