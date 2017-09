Telecom Lands Quick Win In Axed TV Station Deal

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Wednesday concluded that allowing the owners of a local TV station to pull out of an agreement to sell certain assets to Novia Communications would be an injustice, handing Novia a partial quick win in a lawsuit it filed over the nixed deal.



After entering into an asset purchase agreement with Novia in October 2014 to sell a Toledo TV station, Community Broadcast Group and majority owner Jesse Weatherby later backed out of the deal, citing a clause in the agreement...

To view the full article, register now.