Rain, Rain, Go Away, Don’t Flood Again In Texas Any Day

By Michael Upshaw and Shannon O'Malley September 27, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- In 2001, Houston was in the path of the slow-moving, rain-heavy Tropical Storm Allison. That storm caused extensive flooding in downtown Houston and surrounding areas, ultimately dropping over 40 inches of rain in Southeast Texas. And with that rain, and rain-caused flooding, people made insurance claims. Texas courts were therefore given the opportunity to analyze how water and flood in insurance policies should be interpreted under Texas law.

Sixteen years later, the Houston area again received unprecedented rainfall and subsequent flooding. In fact, the flood waters...
