Developer Gets Partial Quick Win In Failed Wind Project Suit

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Wednesday handed a partial quick win to a wind energy developer in a suit over a failed business venture related to wind energy developments with Native American tribes, saying there was insufficient support for some of the fraud claims lodged against the company.



U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim granted and denied in part a summary judgment bid from SwitchingGears LLC in a suit from various companies seeking to recover a $2.7 million investment and other expenses. The judge granted SwitchingGears’...

To view the full article, register now.