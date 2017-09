FERC's View Of $3.5B Pipeline Unchanged By GHG Analysis

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT) -- In response to a D.C. Circuit decision that said the analysis of a $3.5 billion natural gas pipeline to Florida didn’t adequately consider downstream greenhouse gas emissions, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday issued a draft supplemental report finding the emissions would not have a significant environmental impact.



The supplemental environmental impact statement issued by FERC looked at downstream GHG emissions from the three power plants set to get gas from the project and the remaining unsubscribed pipeline capacity. According to the study, the pipeline’s...

To view the full article, register now.