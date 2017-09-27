Uber Sued By Customers Alleging Sexual Harassment, Assault

Law360, Los Angeles (September 27, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Two Los Angeles women who say they were sexually harassed and assaulted by Uber drivers filed negligence suits against the ride-hailing company in California court on Tuesday, accusing it of failing to properly screen drivers.



The women, both identified as Jane Does, describe incidents where drivers for Uber Technologies Inc. made derogatory comments or physically assaulted them.



The suits, which describe “rampant sexual abuse” among Uber drivers, accuse the company of failing to properly screen the drivers, among a litany of charges.



“Regardless of the label...

