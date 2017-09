Outten Wants NLRB's Emanuel Recused Due To Littler Ties

Law360, San Francisco (September 27, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Outten & Golden LLP urged the National Labor Relations Board Tuesday to block new member William Emanuel from participating in any cases applying its controversial D.R. Horton ruling on collective action waivers, arguing he has a conflict since he litigated suits that attempted to discredit the board's decision while working for Littler Mendelson PC.



Emanuel was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in as an NLRB member on Monday, replacing Kent Y. Hirozawa. Prior to his appointment, Emanuel served as a shareholder at Littler Mendelson, where...

