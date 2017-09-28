Expert Analysis

Opinion

Why The Proposed Calif. Land Use Law Is Deeply Flawed

By Arthur Coon and Bryan Wenter September 28, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT) -- AB 890 (Medina – D) was recently sent to California Governor Jerry Brown for action by Oct. 15 to prevent development agreements and certain types of land use planning and zoning legislation from being enacted by local voter-sponsored land use initiatives. The bill would substantially abridge the local electorate’s constitutionally guaranteed and reserved initiative power by purporting to exclusively “delegate” specified exercises of legislative authority to local governing bodies — city councils and county boards of supervisors — and thus concomitantly eliminating local voters’ long-held and until now...
