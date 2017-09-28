Expert Analysis

4 Employer Concerns During And After Natural Disasters

By Shira Yoshor September 28, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT) -- It seems that natural disasters have dominated the news in the past month. Whether Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, Hurricane Irma in Florida, Hurricane Maria in the Caribbean, major earthquakes in Mexico, or other natural threats, employees all around the world are left cleaning up major messes that they did not anticipate. Often this means missed work days, sometimes weeks away from work, and employers have to know how far they must go to help during these difficult times. Questions about payment of wages, Family...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular