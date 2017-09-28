4 Employer Concerns During And After Natural Disasters

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT) -- It seems that natural disasters have dominated the news in the past month. Whether Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, Hurricane Irma in Florida, Hurricane Maria in the Caribbean, major earthquakes in Mexico, or other natural threats, employees all around the world are left cleaning up major messes that they did not anticipate. Often this means missed work days, sometimes weeks away from work, and employers have to know how far they must go to help during these difficult times. Questions about payment of wages, Family...

To view the full article, register now.