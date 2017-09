Ex-Tenet Execs Face New Charges In Alleged $400M Fraud

Law360, Los Angeles (September 27, 2017, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has hit the CEO of a prenatal clinic and two former Tenet Healthcare Corp. executives accused of running a $400 million kickback scheme with a slew of new criminal charges in Georgia federal court, according to an indictment made public Wednesday.



The charges, which include wire fraud and conspiracy, were added to a long list already faced by former Senior Vice President of Operations for Tenet’s Southern States Region John Holland, who was also indicted by the DOJ in Florida federal...

To view the full article, register now.