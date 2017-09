Mars Escapes Rice Buyers' Serving Size Suit

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday tossed a proposed class action claiming Mars Inc. overstated the amount of rice in its packages of Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice, saying the consumer didn’t prove the alleged misrepresentation drove her to make the purchase.



U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said consumer Melissa Vigil’s argument that she based her purchasing decision on a skewed amount of sodium per serving is unpersuasive because the suit was based on allegations about the amount of rice rather than its sodium content or other...

To view the full article, register now.