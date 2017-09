Scana Hit With Investor Suit Over Nuke Plant Statements

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Scana Corp. shareholders sued the company Wednesday over its public depiction of a recently junked $14 billion nuclear reactor project, saying they lost money as executives sat on reports of prodigious budget and execution issues.



Scana, the Cayce, South Carolina-based owner of utility South Carolina Electric & Gas Co., halted construction of the Virgil C. Summer dual-reactor project on July 31 after cost projections increased by as much as $9 billion and a completion date was pushed back by four years. The project, in Jenkinsville, northwest of...

To view the full article, register now.