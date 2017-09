Russian Exec Wants BuzzFeed's Source For Trump Dossier

Law360, Miami (September 28, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a Russian technology executive suing BuzzFeed for publishing a dossier alleging Russia has compromising information on President Donald Trump pressed the news organization Thursday to reveal who handed it the dossier, arguing it is critical information for his defamation claims.



In a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge John O'Sullivan in Miami, attorneys for Aleksej Gubarev, the CEO of internet hosting and web development company XBT Holding SA, said BuzzFeed needs to disclose how it got a copy of the 35-page dossier that includes, among other things,...

