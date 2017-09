Toshiba Firms Up Terms Of $17.8B Sale Of Memory Biz

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT) -- Toshiba firmed up its plans to sell its memory business to a consortium led by Boston-based Bain Capital on Thursday, clarifying the structure of the anticipated $17.8 billion deal and sharing more information on the buyer group.



The update comes after Toshiba Corp. on Sept. 20 announced in a regulatory filing with the Tokyo Stock Exchange that it intended to sell Toshiba Memory Corp. to the Bain Capital Private Equity LP-led group for about 2 trillion yen ($17.8 billion), but was still working on the final...

