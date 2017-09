TV Streamer Roku Leads 4 IPOs Raising $522M Combined

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Digital streaming pioneer Roku Inc. raised $219 million after pricing its initial public offering at the high end on Thursday, joining three clinical-stage biotech companies that raised an additional $303 million in offerings priced during the final week of what has been a busy month for deals.



The debuts for Roku, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., NuCana PLC and Nightstar Therapeutics PLC follow Wednesday’s $144 million raise for Chinese education company RYB Education Inc. and come after last week’s stretch of seven IPOs, the busiest since June....

