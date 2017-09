ITC OKs Probe On Canadian Paper Despite Newspaper Pleas

Law360, Washington (September 28, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission in a filing on Thursday said that uncoated groundwood paper from Canada may have injured U.S. industry via unfair trade practices, despite opposition from other domestic producers and newspapers that say duties sought by one poorly managed company could decimate an already hobbled industry.



The petitioner, the North Pacific Paper Co., wants dumping and government subsidy penalties on eight Canadian papermakers. Letters from newspaper companies and members of Congress from both parties argue that damage to Norpac actually stems from newspaper...

