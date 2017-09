High Court To Weigh Nature Of Gitmo Review Judgeships

Law360, Nashville (September 28, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Thursday to consider whether a judge’s simultaneous service on a military criminal court and a Guantanamo Bay review court had violated a federal bar on “dual-officeholding” of military and civilian positions at the same time.



The justices took up a trio of similar petitions, filed by Nicole Dalmazzi, Keanu Ortiz and Laith Cox, among several others, all former service members convicted of crimes in military courts, arguing active-duty military judges have wrongly continued to preside over cases in military criminal courts...

