Justices To Review 5th Circ. Refusal To Fix Sentencing Error

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review a case in which the Fifth Circuit affirmed a lower court’s erroneous sentencing for an illegal reentry conviction for a person unauthorized to be in the U.S. after concluding that the discrepancy did not “shock the conscience.”



Florencio Rosales-Mireles argues that the Fifth Circuit created a circuit split by crafting its own version of a four-part test for reviewing and potentially correcting “plain” legal errors, raising, on its own, the standard to a level comparable to “substantive...

