Texas Power Co-Op Members Must Arbitrate Class Claims

Law360, Dallas (September 28, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday said members of the Sam Houston Electric Cooperative must arbitrate claims they brought in a putative class action alleging the co-op overpaid its managers and failed to return unused revenues to members.



The Ninth Court of Appeals held the putative class claims brought by plaintiff Joe D. Berry, the son of a 25-year SHEC member who sued the co-op on behalf of his father’s estate, arise from or in relation to the member-owned utility’s bylaws, and therefore seek a direct...

