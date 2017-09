Congress OKs FAA Reauthorization, Disaster-Based Tax Relief

Law360, Washington (September 28, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Congress sent a six-month reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration to President Donald Trump on Thursday, passing a measure that also includes tax relief to areas in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico affected by Hurricanes Maria, Harvey and Irma.



The Disaster Tax Relief and Airport and Airway Extension Act of 2017 was passed by unanimous consent in both chambers Thursday, allowing Congress to avoid a costly shutdown of the FAA. Such a shutdown would have allowed fuel and transport taxes to...

