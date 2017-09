Enviros Say EPA Keeping Docs On Effluent Rule Secret

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Thursday filed suit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in New York federal court alleging that after months of dialogue, their request for a range of documents on the now-delayed wastewater treatment standards for steam power plants wasn't being filled.



Waterkeeper Alliance, the Sierra Club and others said they had been in regular contact with EPA officials to discuss their April Freedom of Information Act request for copies of EPA officials' communications and other files on the rule. In August, however, progress came...

