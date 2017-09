Reader’s Digest Loses $2.1M Carryback-Based Tax Refund Bid

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Trusted Media Brands Inc., the publisher of Reader's Digest, has lost its bid in New York federal court to recover a tax refund of more than $2.1 million resulting from a net operating loss carryback, with a judge ruling the refund request was untimely.



A New York federal judge on Wednesday granted the federal government’s motion to dismiss the case. The company had been seeking a refund that arose after it carried back additional net operating losses from its amended 2002 tax return to its 1997...

