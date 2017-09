Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Legal lions this week were led by a coalition of attorneys who helped biotech giant Amgen secure a jury verdict for $70 million in damages, while the legal lambs were headed by an unnamed WilmerHale attorney who accidentally sent privileged documents to a reporter.



Legal Lions



A team of attorneys including lawyers from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Richards Layton & Finger PA notched a victory late last Friday when a Delaware federal jury awarded Amgen Inc. $70 million in damages after finding that Hospira Inc. infringed a patent for the anemia treatment...

