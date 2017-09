Chancery OKs $10M Settlement Of Providence-Matrix Deal Suit

Law360, Wilmington (September 28, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A $10 million settlement resolving the lawsuit over Providence Service Corp.’s $400 million purchase of Matrix Medical Group got the go-ahead from a Delaware Chancery judge on Thursday who also awarded nearly $3 million in attorneys’ fees to the suing class.



Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster signed the order for the $10 million deal that would allocate 75 percent of the money to Providence, which was a nominal defendant in the derivative case, and 25 percent to the company’s current stockholders.



The vice chancellor also approved...

