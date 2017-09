EFF Slams Podcast Patent Owner’s Fed. Circ. Review Bid

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Electronic Frontier Foundation on Wednesday slammed podcast patent owner Personal Audio’s argument that the Federal Circuit violated the company’s constitutional right to a jury trial by upholding EFF's successful challenge to the patent in an inter partes review, saying the claim “makes no sense.”



The technology advocacy group said in a response brief that Personal Audio LLC’s petition for en banc review of an August panel decision in the closely watched case falls far short of raising a “question of exceptional importance,” as is required...

