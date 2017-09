Bankruptcy Trustee Sues Crane Heyman Over WARN Failure

Law360, Springfield (September 28, 2017, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The trustee for bankrupt World Marketing LLC sued former company counsel Crane Heyman Simon Welch & Clar in Illinois federal court Wednesday on claims the firm committed legal malpractice by failing to provide guidance before the company instituted mass layoffs following its sudden collapse in 2015.



Trustee Norman Newman alleged in his complaint that Crane Heyman owed a duty to advise World Marketing that as a company with over 100 employees, it needed to follow the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, or WARN Act, before laying off workers....

