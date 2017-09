3rd Circ. Shields Bankruptcy Trustee In Property Damage Row

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The bankruptcy trustee for a defunct real estate company acted within her mandate when she effectively locked out an uncooperative tenant in a bid to protect a building that was the debtor's largest asset, the Third Circuit affirmed Thursday, saying the trustee was protected by "qualified immunity."



Attorney Lisa Swope of Neugebauer & Swope PC was appointed as the Chapter 7 trustee for J & S Properties in 2013, shortly after it filed for bankruptcy. J & S' largest asset was a building in Altoona, Pennsylvania,...

