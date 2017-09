2nd Circ. Won't Undo $806M RMBS Judgment

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday upheld a New York federal court's order requiring Nomura and Royal Bank of Scotland units to pay $806 million for selling shoddy mortgage-backed bonds to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, concluding the banks misled investors about the quality of loans supporting the bonds.



Judge Richard Wesley, writing for the circuit, faulted the banks for “untrue statements of material fact” in prospectus supplements used to market the securities, which were sold to Fannie and Freddie between 2005 and 2007 during the run-up...

