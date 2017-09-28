Preparing For UK Litigation As A US Lawyer

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Litigating in the United Kingdom and the United States is both much the same and very different. An American lawyer’s legal knowledge and “gut” about such substantive areas of the law as contracts, torts, and criminal law, to one degree or another, apply to disputes involving domestic clients that have to be litigated in a U.K. court. This is not surprising given that the British invented the common law that forms our own centuries ago.



Yet, while U.K. courts and processes “feel” familiar, and we enjoy...

To view the full article, register now.