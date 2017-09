Trump Fights Quick Win Bids In Calif. Sanctuary Cases

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Thursday urged the Northern District of California to deny quick wins to San Francisco and a California county in their separate bids to permanently block enforcement of an executive order that calls for withholding federal funds from so-called "sanctuary cities."



The federal government, in two opposition briefs to the summary judgment bids, said Santa Clara County lacks standing to challenge the executive order because it has failed to establish that it will be harmed, while a San Francisco ordinance calling for noncommunication...

To view the full article, register now.