Law360's The Week In Discipline

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney who covered up payments made from a client trust account on behalf of a former paramour and a Montana lawyer who accused a campaign opponent of abusing drugs are some of the cases featured in Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles attorney punishments and ethical charges that may have flown under the radar.



New Jersey



A veteran New Jersey personal injury lawyer was censured for making improper payments from a client trust account and then having financial records doctored to hide...

To view the full article, register now.