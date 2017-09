Trump's USPTO Pick Made $4.7M Since 2016 At Irell & Manella

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office earned $4.7 million as a managing partner at Irell & Manella LLP since January 2016, according to the nominee's financial disclosure report.



In addition to that income, Andrei Iancu anticipates receiving another $500,000 to $1 million, according to the document which was signed May 16 and made public Tuesday. Iancu, who was nominated by Trump in August to lead the patent office, will earn $165,300 per year in that post if confirmed.



In an...

To view the full article, register now.