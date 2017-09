Island Of Jersey Gets 2nd Shot To Join European Soccer Body

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Sports' highest court ordered the Union of European Football Associations on Thursday to take a second look at its decision to deny the Jersey Football Association, which oversees soccer on the self-governing island, membership in the continental soccer organization.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport set aside an earlier decision by UEFA's Executive Committee barring the JFA’s application, finding that the decision must be taken up by the full UEFA Congress.



In a one-page notice outlining its decision, the court also dismissed the JFA’s request to...

To view the full article, register now.