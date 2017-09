Del. Jury Awards $4.5M In Suit Over Baby's Delivery Injury

Law360, Los Angeles (September 28, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state jury on Tuesday determined that an obstetrician-gynecologist negligently performed the delivery of a baby boy who suffered shoulder nerve damage and awarded him $3 million in damages with an additional $1.5 million to account for nine years of prejudgment interest.



After a seven-day trial and approximately three hours of deliberation, the New Castle County Superior Court jury found that Dr. Peter J. Wong breached the standard of care in 2008 when he delivered Amari Broughton-Fleming and caused the baby to suffer permanent Erb's...

