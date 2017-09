Debit Card Holders Near Cert. In Valero Gas Price Suit

Law360, San Francisco (September 28, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he's inclined to certify a class of consumers who claim Valero gas stations misled them about the price charged for fuel purchased with debit cards, saying Valero’s defense that few customers saw and relied on the on-site advertising signs “doesn’t pass the common sense test.”



U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said Valero Marketing and Supply Co. posts “big signs” advertising the cash price of gas for a reason. So how could Valero claim that no one sees them, Judge Seeborg...

