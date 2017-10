Winston & Strawn Cybersecurity Atty Joins Sheppard Mullin

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A former Winston & Strawn LLP partner with cybersecurity and data breach experience, including federal and state regulatory compliance, internal breach investigations and breach response planning, has joined Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP as a partner in New York.



Kari M. Rollins has moved from Winston & Strawn, where she became a partner in 2013, Sheppard Mullin said on Sept. 28. Her practice includes behind-the-scenes counseling for clients as they engage in internal data breach investigations, helping determine whether to notify the public and responding to government regulators...

To view the full article, register now.