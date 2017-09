Ex-Schlumberger Workers' FLSA Collective Action Shot Down

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A group of former Schlumberger equipment operators and trainees who have accused the company of cheating them out of wages were dealt a blow Thursday when a federal judge decertified their case as a collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act.



U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Erickson granted a bid from Schlumberger Technology Corp. and Schlumberger Ltd. to decertify the previously conditionally certified FLSA collective, finding that the workers who brought the suit had failed to show that they were similarly situated. He also denied...

