Upcoming Oral Arguments Energy Attys Should Watch

By Keith Goldberg

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- This fall, lawyers will be making their in-person pitches to federal appeals courts in cases covering a host of important energy issues, from the U.S. Department of Energy's approval of liquefied natural gas exports to implementation of the Environmental Protection Agency's rule clamping down on cross-state air pollution.

Here are five noteworthy energy cases in which oral arguments are expected in the coming weeks.

Enviros Fight Approval of LNG Exports

On Oct. 18, a D.C. Circuit panel is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the Sierra...
Case Information

Case Title

Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA


Case Number

12-1342

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

August 6, 2012

Case Title

American Fuel & Petrochemical, et al v. Jane O'Keeffe, et al


Case Number

15-35834

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

October 27, 2015

Case Title

BP Pipelines (Alaska) Inc. v. FERC, et al


Case Number

16-1013

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 15, 2016

Case Title

Sierra Club v. DOE


Case Number

16-1186

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 15, 2016

Case Title

Sierra Club v. DOE


Case Number

16-1253

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

July 25, 2016

Case Title

Sierra Club v. DOE


Case Number

16-1252

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

July 25, 2016

Case Title

Environmental Integrity Proj., et al v. Scott Pruitt


Case Number

17-5010

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

2893 Environmental Matters

Date Filed

January 25, 2017

