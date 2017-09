DOD Makes Sweeping Changes To Tricare Program

Law360, Nashville (September 29, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday issued an interim final rule implementing a major overhaul to its Tricare program, which provides health coverage for around 9.4 million military members, their family members and retirees.



Under the overhaul, two of Tricare’s health plans, Prime and Extra, will be receive significant changes, while a third plan, Standard, will be eliminated altogether, the DOD said. In addition, there will be a new enrollment system requiring beneficiaries to affirmatively opt-in, as well as changes to preventative care coverage, provider...

