Missing Doctor Doesn't Doom Abbott Depakote Case, For Now

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge shot down Abbott Laboratories Inc.’s attempt to escape litigation over birth defects allegedly caused by its seizure drug Depakote, ruling Thursday that it’s too early to throw the case away just because a key witness can’t be deposed.



Abbott’s motions for summary judgment said the prescribing physician it needs testimony from is either dead, can’t be found or is otherwise unable to be deposed, and that similar situations have led to other suits being dismissed. But U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel...

