Nature's Bounty Can't Escape All Claims Over Supplement

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Thursday to grant a quick win to Nature's Bounty in a consumer putative class action accusing it of lying about the amount of the key ingredient in its St. John's Wort, saying there were some claims that passed initial tests.



Plaintiff Michael Muir says the company's St. John’s Wort doesn't contain as much hypericin as was promised — 0.3 percent, or 0.9 milligrams. Only .58 milligrams were delivered in the sample Muir had tested, a shortfall of 35 percent.



U.S. District...

