Ex-Rep. Mel Reynolds Guilty On All Four Counts In Tax Case
Melvin Reynolds, shown in 2012, defended himself against the misdemeanor charges, arguing that the money was not income but advances on travel expenses he racked up while working as a consultant for Chicago businessmen hoping to launch new ventures in Africa. (AP) In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman said prosecutors had proven...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login