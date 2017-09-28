Ex-Rep. Mel Reynolds Guilty On All Four Counts In Tax Case

Law360, Chicago (September 28, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Congressman Melvin Reynolds was convicted Thursday on charges he failed to file tax returns on more than $400,000 in income, following a four-day bench trial in an Illinois federal court.



Melvin Reynolds, shown in 2012, defended himself against the misdemeanor charges, arguing that the money was not income but advances on travel expenses he racked up while working as a consultant for Chicago businessmen hoping to launch new ventures in Africa. (AP) In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman said prosecutors had proven...

