Democrats Propose $40B Rural Internet Access Plan
More than 34 million Americans, including 23 million who live in rural areas throughout the country, lack quality internet service that is fast enough to allow them to succeed in the 21st century economy, U.S. senators and representatives said in a statement announcing the “A Better Deal: Universal High-Speed Internet” plan. The proposal...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login