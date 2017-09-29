Democrats Propose $40B Rural Internet Access Plan

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers on Thursday revealed a $40 billion plan to deliver high-speed internet service to rural and underserved communities across the U.S., calling it a critical tenet of their “Better Deal” economic agenda.



More than 34 million Americans, including 23 million who live in rural areas throughout the country, lack quality internet service that is fast enough to allow them to succeed in the 21st century economy, U.S. senators and representatives said in a statement announcing the “A Better Deal: Universal High-Speed Internet” plan. The proposal...

To view the full article, register now.