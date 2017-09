Groups Ask High Court To Rethink Net's Title II Status

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A handful of telecom industry groups filed cert petitions on Thursday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a D.C. Circuit decision that approved the classification of internet service as a Title II public utility and greenlighted the net neutrality rules currently in effect.



NCTA - The Internet and Television Association, the American Cable Association, USTelecom and CenturyLink Inc. said in their cert petitions that the Federal Communications Commission did not have the authority to designate internet service providers as common carriers, which lent legal footing...

