Law Prof Wraps Up FOIA Win On ICE Seizure Of Legal Goods

Law360, Washington (September 29, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Georgetown law professor says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could have dodged her just-wrapped Freedom of Information Act litigation by correcting an agency spokesman’s misstatement and producing requested documents regarding seizures of fair-use sports merchandise.



It punted instead, and so First Amendment and intellectual property expert Rebecca Tushnet persuaded a judge to force a recalcitrant ICE to produce materials that showed the agency seized legally protected parodies as it relied on sports leagues, rather than the law, to provide trademark infringement guidance. In a final settlement...

