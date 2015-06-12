Law Prof Wraps Up FOIA Win On ICE Seizure Of Legal Goods

By Kyle Jahner

Law360, Washington (September 29, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Georgetown law professor says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could have dodged her just-wrapped Freedom of Information Act litigation by correcting an agency spokesman’s misstatement and producing requested documents regarding seizures of fair-use sports merchandise.

It punted instead, and so First Amendment and intellectual property expert Rebecca Tushnet persuaded a judge to force a recalcitrant ICE to produce materials that showed the agency seized legally protected parodies as it relied on sports leagues, rather than the law, to provide trademark infringement guidance. In a final settlement...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

TUSHNET v. UNITED STATES IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT


Case Number

1:15-cv-00907

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Freedom of Information Act

Judge

Christopher R. Cooper

Date Filed

June 12, 2015

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular