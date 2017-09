Big Banks' Living Wills Extension Hints At Regulatory Easing

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators Thursday gave JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and other big banks another year to file plans for taking themselves apart, opening the door to a potentially more permanent change.



The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. gave a total of eight so-called global systemically important banks until July 1, 2019, to file revised versions of their resolution plans. The eight banks originally were supposed to file those revisions on July 1,...

