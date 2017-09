Wilson Doesn’t Infringe Chin Strap Patents, Judge Rules

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. dodged part of a patent infringement suit lodged against it by SportStar Athletics Inc. over football helmet chin straps when a Texas federal judge ruled in an order entered Thursday that the two patents at issue had not been literally infringed.



U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon granted Wilson’s motion for partial summary judgment on the issue of noninfringement, holding that both U.S. Patent No.'s 7,735,160 and 8,621,671 had not been literally infringed in the case because Wilson’s helmets did not use the...

