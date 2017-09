Pair Of Florida Law Firms Hit With OT Suits

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Two Florida-based personal injury law firms are failing to pay proper overtime wages to their administrative workers in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a pair of proposed class actions filed Thursday in federal court.



The Disparti Law Group is not paying their case managers time and a half when they work more than 40 hours in a week, named plaintiff Brandi Durrett alleges in her suit. This practice is also occurring at the Jodat Law Group PA, where office managers are not...

