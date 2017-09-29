NY Lawyer Who Beat Girlfriend's Dog To Death Disbarred

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan lawyer who beat his girlfriend’s dog to death last year was formally stricken from the attorney rolls by a New York appeals court on Thursday.

Anthony A. Pastor, who had a solo corporate practice in midtown, was convicted after a state trial in May of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, as well as a related misdemeanor.

At his sentencing, a state criminal court judge said that Pastor’s blows to the dog, a poodle named Snoopy, "showed almost incomprehensible violence and malice" and that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular