NY Lawyer Who Beat Girlfriend's Dog To Death Disbarred
Anthony A. Pastor, who had a solo corporate practice in midtown, was convicted after a state trial in May of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, as well as a related misdemeanor.
At his sentencing, a state criminal court judge said that Pastor’s blows to the dog, a poodle named Snoopy, "showed almost incomprehensible violence and malice" and that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login