NY Lawyer Who Beat Girlfriend's Dog To Death Disbarred

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan lawyer who beat his girlfriend’s dog to death last year was formally stricken from the attorney rolls by a New York appeals court on Thursday.



Anthony A. Pastor, who had a solo corporate practice in midtown, was convicted after a state trial in May of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, as well as a related misdemeanor.



At his sentencing, a state criminal court judge said that Pastor’s blows to the dog, a poodle named Snoopy, "showed almost incomprehensible violence and malice" and that...

To view the full article, register now.